Watch: LA Dodgers superstar hits a homer in debut with new club

Freddie Freeman, the new star of the LA Dodgers, blasted his first home run with the franchise. In the first innings at Camelback Ranch, he hit a home run to the opposite field and into the home bullpen against San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Martinez. It was Freeman's third game since joining the LA Dodgers and second of back-to-back games for the first time this spring. The game concluded in a 5-5 draw with San Diego at Camelback Ranch.

Freddie Freeman, who was formerly with the Atlanta Braves, has agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal with the LA Dodgers.

Freeman admitted that he's still struggling to get his head around the notion that he won't be playing for the Braves anymore. The fact that he now wears a blue LA Dodgers outfit rather than a red Braves one is still a shock to him.

Fans of the Atlanta Braves have had enough trouble adjusting to Freeman in a new uniform.

Lesliw Mines, one of the Braves fans, mentioned in reply to Talkin' Baseball's tweet, "MLB accounts NEVER posted Freddie Freeman this much when he was a Brave." His emotions were evident since he wrote "never" in capital letters.

Braves supporters will eventually become accustomed to the reality that Freeman, the franchise's former face, is no longer with the club.

What are the career highlights of LA Dodgers' Freddie Freeman?

Frederick Charles Freeman is a Major League Baseball first baseman who currently plays for the LA Dodgers (MLB). Freeman previously spent 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Freddie Freeman is a five-time All-Star in Major League Baseball. In 2018, Freeman received a Gold Glove Award. Freddie received a Silver Slugger Award in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He received the National League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2020. He was named the National League's Hank Aaron Award winner for 2020, becoming the franchise's second player after Andruw Jones in 2005.

As a member of the Braves, Freeman defeated the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series.

