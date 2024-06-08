WATCH: Lance Lynn's wife Dymin adds a humorous twist as she celebrates 'Pride Night' in Cardinals' City Connect jersey

St. Louis Cardinals' ace Lance Lynn might be the star on the field but before the team’s “Pride Night” celebration, his wife Dymin emerged as the center of attention with her unique sense of humor. She posted a video on her TikTok in which she was wearing the City Connect jersey of the Cardinals.

She lip-synced to the song Country Grammar by Nelly and made a funny twist in the video as she revealed a Pride-themed T-shirt while she was dancing.

“Happy Pride Night,” Dymin captioned the video.

MLB celebrates “Pride Night” at various stadiums in June to recognize and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Players are often seen wearing special-edition caps and jerseys. This year, the St. Louis Cardinals decided to celebrate the 7th Annual Pride Night at Busch Stadium in Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The Cardinals wore the special City Connect jerseys for the occasion, which are a modern take on the classic Cardinals uniform with a red and white color scheme.

The Cardinal's management even introduced a theme ticket, which if a fan buys, they will get a Pride-themed bag, headband and enamel pin. The event also featured pop artist Wyn Starks.

On Friday's match against the Rockies, Lance Lynn pitched 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking six hitters. The Cardinals defeated the Rockies 8-5.

Lance (2–3) has a 3.58 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 63 strikeouts so far this season.

When Dymin shared hilarious pictures of Lance Lynn upon fan request

Dymin isn't afraid to poke fun at her husband. Known for her playful social media presence, Dymin shared photos of Lynn on her Instagram in May in response to a fan request.

"For the person who messaged me they wanted more pictures of Lance. Here you go. That will be $20," Dymin captioned the Story with a comedic twist

"$50 and I'll show you his feet," said Dymin.

The couple tied the knot on January 18, 2020, and have four children: Mia Jane Lynn, Lively Michael Lynn, Rumer Elizabeth Lynn and Judge Ryder Lynn.

