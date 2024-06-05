WATCH: London Stadium undergoes massive transformation from soccer pitch to MLB stadium for Mets-Phillies

The MLB is heading to London, and they are once again going to play in the host London Stadium. The name of that venue might sound familiar to soccer fans, as it is the home of the West Ham United Football Club. This weekend, two iconic MLB franchises will take to the baseball pitch that has been transformed from a soccer pitch.

It takes a lot of work to change a field into something else entirely, and it's not like transitioning from football to soccer with similar dimensions. Baseball and soccer have totally different fields. Check out the hard work that went into readying the field for play this weekend:

What was once an iconic soccer pitch has become a working baseball diamond. It took tons of work and a lot of time to get the field ready. One year after the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs played at the same place, the stadium has once again been remade.

This time, it's for two NL East rivals to face off: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. These two teams will come to an unrecognizable London Stadium on June 8 and 9.

What to know about MLB London Series

The MLB London Series will be the second consecutive trip to the UK for the MLB. Baseball had visited London before but they are now making a concerted effort to expand the sport globally and establish a more consistent presence.

The Phillies will come to London

Game 1 will be June 8 at 1:10 pm EST and 6:10 pm BST. The second and final game of the series will start at 10:10 am EST and 3:10 pm BST on June 9. After the series, they will fly back home to prepare for the next week's games.

The two teams will also have some time to adjust before the series and potentially do a bit of sightseeing. Today is both teams' final game until June 8, so they will have two full days off before they play again. That's a rarity in an MLB season.

