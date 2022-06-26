Create
Watch: Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani blasts a 462 feet moonshot against Seattle Mariners

Ohtani smacks a long ball, Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels.
Oindrila Chowdhury
Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jun 26, 2022 07:24 PM IST

On June 25, Shohei Ohtani, the two-way pitcher-hitter phenom for the Los Angeles Angels, launched a 462-foot moonshot at 118 mph. Sho-time hit the stellar home run during the third inning of the Los Angeles Angels versus Seattle Mariners game at Angel Stadium.

Yesterday's moonshot was Shohei's 16th home run of the 2022 MLB season. His bat speed is unmatched, which shows his remarkable athleticism. It feels as if Ohtani isn't attempting to score right now and is merely testing his ability to hit the ball far. Ohtani's strive for home runs only gets better and better.

Shohei Ohtani's swing is on the very, very nice list 🎁#GoHalos https://t.co/Kw6yURVwhg
"Shohei Ohtani's swing is on the very, very nice list." - Los Angeles Angels

The 462-foot home run by Ohtani flew just 10 feet short of his home run against the Kansas Royals on June 8, 2021.

youtube-cover
"470 FEET FOR OHTANI! Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES a LONG homer against the Royals!" - MLB

That rocket was launched 472 feet.

MLB fans were impressed with Shohei Ohtani on Twitter

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels
Every baseball fan in the world was left breathless after witnessing Shohei Ohtani hit the 462-foot home run. Fans were in awe of its power and distance as it sailed into the crowd.

A video of Ohtani's outstanding home run went viral on Twitter. Let's take a look at how fans reacted.

Josh Sperry commented that Ohtani's home run sounded like a gunshot.

sounded like a freaking gunshot twitter.com/Angels/status/…

Michael Fisher wrote the baseball was pretty much crushed by Ohtani.

Damn, that ball was CRUSHED!!! #GoHalos twitter.com/Angels/status/…

Allie posted a video and wrote about how the homer was more beautiful in person.

It was even more beautiful in person. twitter.com/angels/status/… https://t.co/SsnkdmH2VF

THT Stan Account wrote that he could not even comprehend Shohei's hit.

Can’t even fathom the words to describe how much the ball was shitted on, my god twitter.com/angels/status/…

C Dawg wrote that it was the LOUDEST hit ball he has ever heard in his life.

This is the LOUDEST hit ball I’ve ever heard in my life twitter.com/angels/status/…

Risa 4 Shohei said he can watch Shohei hit home runs all day.

I could watch this video all day twitter.com/Angels/status/…

Dan Carter wrote that it was truly a moonshot.

Fucking MOON SHOT ☄️ #GoHalos twitter.com/angels/status/…

Dawson wrote that Shohei is one of the greatest players he has ever seen.

Greatest player we’ve ever seen twitter.com/angels/status/…

Check out some more of Ohtani's noteworthy homers prior to reaching 100 career home runs.

youtube-cover
"Now that he's reached the milestone of 100 career home runs, we look back at some of Shohei Ohtani's most memorable homers." - MLB

Every time Ohtani takes the field, he strives to deliver his best performance with unmatched focus. It is a visual treat to watch him in action.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

