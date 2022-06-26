Watch: Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani blasts a 462 feet moonshot against Seattle Mariners

On June 25, Shohei Ohtani, the two-way pitcher-hitter phenom for the Los Angeles Angels, launched a 462-foot moonshot at 118 mph. Sho-time hit the stellar home run during the third inning of the Los Angeles Angels versus Seattle Mariners game at Angel Stadium.

Yesterday's moonshot was Shohei's 16th home run of the 2022 MLB season. His bat speed is unmatched, which shows his remarkable athleticism. It feels as if Ohtani isn't attempting to score right now and is merely testing his ability to hit the ball far. Ohtani's strive for home runs only gets better and better.

"Shohei Ohtani's swing is on the very, very nice list." - Los Angeles Angels

The 462-foot home run by Ohtani flew just 10 feet short of his home run against the Kansas Royals on June 8, 2021.

"470 FEET FOR OHTANI! Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES a LONG homer against the Royals!" - MLB

That rocket was launched 472 feet.

MLB fans were impressed with Shohei Ohtani on Twitter

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

Every baseball fan in the world was left breathless after witnessing Shohei Ohtani hit the 462-foot home run. Fans were in awe of its power and distance as it sailed into the crowd.

A video of Ohtani's outstanding home run went viral on Twitter. Let's take a look at how fans reacted.

Josh Sperry commented that Ohtani's home run sounded like a gunshot.

Michael Fisher wrote the baseball was pretty much crushed by Ohtani.

Allie posted a video and wrote about how the homer was more beautiful in person.

THT Stan Account wrote that he could not even comprehend Shohei's hit.

C Dawg wrote that it was the LOUDEST hit ball he has ever heard in his life.

Risa 4 Shohei said he can watch Shohei hit home runs all day.

Dan Carter wrote that it was truly a moonshot.

Dawson wrote that Shohei is one of the greatest players he has ever seen.

Check out some more of Ohtani's noteworthy homers prior to reaching 100 career home runs.

"Now that he's reached the milestone of 100 career home runs, we look back at some of Shohei Ohtani's most memorable homers." - MLB

Every time Ohtani takes the field, he strives to deliver his best performance with unmatched focus. It is a visual treat to watch him in action.

