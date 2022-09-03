WATCH: Los Angeles Dodgers fans throw inflatable PED on field, trolling suspended San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres faced off in a West Coast battle between two of the National League's best teams. During the game, a Los Angeles Dodger fan threw an inflatable bag that said "PED" onto the field. This was a direct message towards Padres suspended shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA Giant inflatable PED sighting at Dodger Stadium Giant inflatable PED sighting at Dodger Stadium https://t.co/6e9TW2SMpw

"Giant inflatable PED sighting at Dodgers Stadium" - Blake Harris

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the inflatable. One fan said it was a special delivery for Tatis in the bullpen.

One fan poked fun, asking if it was Tatis Jr.'s.

Overall, Dodgers fans will likely never live down the suspension that Tatis received. Rivalries like the Dodgers and Padres have always been intense, but this was simply a fun moment.

The San Diego Padres are serious contenders in 2022

Manny Machado rounds the bases after a home run duirng tonight's San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers game. September 2, 2022.

The Padres are contenders in 2022 for a number of reasons. One of those is the team's star players within their lineup. Having Josh Bell, Juan Soto, and Manny Machado in the middle of the lineup certainly gives the team a shot against any team.

The catalist of the offense all season has been Manny Machado, who has proven to be clutch in big moments. Despite the team's recent skid, the Padres will be a team that many will not want to face in the first round of the playoffs.

The Padres' pitching staff is also one of the best in all of baseball. The Padres team's ERA is at 3.76, which is good for the fourth-best in the NL. Between starting pitchers Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, and Mike Clevinger, the team has the pitching to make a postseason run.

During tonight's game against the Dodgers, the San Diego Padres ace recorded his 3,000th career strikeout between both the MLB and Japanese League in his career. An incredible feat to reach for the Japanese legend.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Yu Darvish recorded his 3,000th professional strikeout between his career in Japan and MLB! Yu Darvish recorded his 3,000th professional strikeout between his career in Japan and MLB! https://t.co/5pTwpfFDm2

"Yu Darvish recorded his 3,000th professional strikeout between his career in Japan and MLB!" - Talkin' Baseball

The San Diego Padres appear to be safe in the playoffs at the moment and with the talent on their roster, all they need to do is get in and they have a chance. The question will continue to be whether or not the team can put all of their talented pieces together.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif