WATCH: Marwin Gonzalez snags a line drive and stares down Yandy Diaz as he taps first base for an inning-ending double play

New York Yankees rookie Marwin Gonzalez has been making spectacular defensive plays since he was called up. The utility man has found himself playing a variety of positions for the Yankees, and that was no different Saturday. Playing first base for the injured Anthony Rizzo, Gonzalez made a web-gem of a play to end the inning.

The Yankees played an afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. In the top of the seventh inning, Rays shortstop Wander Franco hit a missile toward Marwin Gonzalez's path. Marwin Gonzalez leaped to make a spectacular catch. With one out and Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz frozen past first base, Gonzalez slowly tapped first base while staring Diaz down.

With the Yankees up 7-1, this inning-ender killed all the momentum for the Rays as the Yankees rolled past them 10-3. The win is big for a New York Yankees team that has been struggling for a while. The win also grows New York's lead over Tampa's to four and a half games.

The Yankees rolled out Jameson Taillon for the start against the Rays. The righty threw a solid 7.1 innings and struck out eight batters along the way.

On the offensive side, the Yankees bats were hot. Josh Donaldson homered in the second inning off Rays pitcher Corey Kluber. Giancarlo Stanton also homered for the Yankees late in the eighth inning on a 47 MPH pitch. The Rays threw in the towel and let their bench catcher, Christian Bethancourt, pitch.

Aaron Judge had a great day at the plate, going 3-4 with a run batted in and a run scored. The Yankees had a total of 15 hits as seven players had a hit on Saturday. Every player that had a hit for the Yankees had a multi-hit game. The only Yankees starters that did not get a hit were Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez.

Marwin Gonzalez and the New York Yankees still have some business to take care of if they want to win their division

New York finishes up their series against the Rays on Sunday. After that series, the Yankees will start a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. They will then head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers and then a series with the Pirates before they finish out their divisional series.

The New York Yankees are currently in first place in the AL East. They hold a 4.5 game lead over the Rays and a 5.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. They will have to buckle down and win their series if they want to establish themselves as the winner of the AL East.

