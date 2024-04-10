WATCH: Max Muncy smashes early game tying home run as Dodgers fight off Twins

It's still pretty early for Los Angeles Dodgers fans, but those who tuned in got to see a towering home run from Max Muncy. Trailing early, the infielder slugged a pitch high, far and way gone. Chris Paddack, the starter opposing him, dropped a breaking ball to the lower third of the strike zone, but Muncy didn't miss it.

He sent it to right center field, where the wall is particularly tall. It was just his second home run of the season, but it cleared the massive barrier with relative ease.

The ball required every bit of the 38 degree launch angle and 105 mile per hour exit velocity to tie the game with the Minnesota Twins. Muncy's ball landed 400 feet exactly from home plate, giving his team new life in the second inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch it below:

Expand Tweet

The Twins would go on to take their lead back, thanks to an Edouard Julien home run. It's shaping up to be a back and forth affair as the Dodgers look for their 11th win of the season and try to prevent the Twins from securing their first home win of 2024.

Max Muncy off to slow start for Dodgers

Max Muncy is looking to rebound offensively

Perhaps that massive home run is exactly what Max Muncy needs to shake off the rust and get going.

He's going to be a very important player in the middle of that Dodgers lineup this year. The top of it is stacked with starpower, but it's up to him and the other Dodgers to keep it from being too top heavy.

Thus far, Muncy has compiled just 0.1 fWAR and a 102 wRC+. Those are far from poor metrics, as they suggest that he has been a positive impact on the team's success and has been an ever so slightly above average hitter.

However, for someone who averages a 124 wRC+ and had 2.6 fWAR last season, it's not the greatest start to the season. Fortunately, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have been on fire to make up for it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.