WATCH: Max Scherzer mocks umpire, imitating how official makes home plate calls

MLB teams are finding it tough to get correct calls out of home plate umpire CB Bucknor, and Max Scherzer has had the perfect reaction to it. Bucknor has attracted negative reactions from all over the league for his incorrect calls.

On Friday, during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians, Chris Bassitt was pitching for the Blue Jays.

As Bassitt was pitching, Scherzer caught the attention of live broadcast cameras where he was seen mocking the home plate umpire by imitating a coin flip as if to suggest that Bucknor's calls are all random.

It wasn't the first time Scherzer has had enough with poor officiating this season. He went out of character last month after the Blue Jays' review didn't go their way.

Moreover, in 2015, Max Scherzer wasn't happy on the walk-off base hit as CB Bucknor called it a favor.

Earlier in April, during the Rockies' 12-5 win over the Athletics, Bucknor missed as many as 15 ball-strike calls behind the plate, four of which were incorrect strikeout calls.

Bucknor, who has been serving for the last three decades, is one of the worst umpires. Last season, he was ranked second last among the best umpires in the MLB.

Blue Jays share encouraging Max Scherzer news

Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared on Friday that Scherzer threw a "heavy bullpen" session, a big step in his recovery. The next step would be to face live batters before being assigned for a rehab game. If there are no further setbacks, Scherzer will rejoin the Blue Jays rotation.

Scherzer returned to the MLB mound for another year on a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays. He made his only start this season on March 29 against the Baltimore Orioles, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and one strikeout.

He went down with right thumb inflammation and was placed on the 15-day injured list.

“I’m frustrated. I want to pitch, I know I can pitch,” Scherzer said on March 29. “I know I can throw the ball really well. Unfortunately, I have an issue going on that’s coming from the thumb. I’ve got to address this. I’ve got to zero out that thumb before I pitch again.”

Max Scherzer's return should help the Blue Jays in their attempt to reach the .500 mark.

