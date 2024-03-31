WATCH: Mets star Pete Alonso steals the show as surprise addition to Zach Bryan's concert

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets haven't got off to the best start in the 2024 season, and are 0-2 after two losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Alonso, an MLB veteran, knows not to let the hyperbole of a couple of losses get to him too much and was seen having a great time at a Zach Bryan concert.

The video is making its way around social media, and Jomboy Media shared it with the caption:

"Pete Alonso having the time of his life with Zach Bryan (via @pizzasportsguy)."

While fans are often quick to criticize when they see a player enjoying themselves if the team is losing, it's very early in the season and Alonso will be looking to help the Mets bounce back on Sunday.

NY will take on the Brewers again and will be looking to get some revenge for its 3-1 and 7-6 defeats.

Mets' Steve Cohen not concerned with luxury tax with Pete Alonso contract a talking point

Pete Alonso signed a one-year, $20.5 million deal in January, avoiding arbitration. The New York Mets will want to keep one of their star players around, but they are over the luxury tax threshold. One way to get under it would be to let Alonso go at the end of the season and have a quiet free agency.

Mets owner Steve Cohen spoke to The Athletic and said that lowering the payroll to beneath the threshold would be difficult and that it wasn't a concern:

“It just seems like that could be hard to do. We don’t have to do that. I’m perfectly happy to finance us in a way where that isn’t a goal of mine. If it were to happen, that would be fantastic. The reality is you’ve got to expect something in the middle someplace."

Cohen discussed how the team could get under the tax and still be competitive:

“The only way you’re getting out of (paying the tax) is if you have a good farm system and you can actually put players that are reasonably cost-controlled. We’ve got to find a blend that works. I’m not afraid to spend money, but I don’t want to be spending money for the sake of it.

"I want this organization to be run efficiently and professionally. I’ve said this for a while: I truly believe the only way to get there for sustainability is developing talent.”

This is certainly good news for Mets fans, who will not want to lose players like Pete Alonso.

