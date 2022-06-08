Watch: Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm demolishes a grand slam against Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm continued his breakout season in the big leagues by belting out a grand slam with two outs in the second inning against the Washington Nationals. This was Chisholm's ninth home run of the season. He now has a total of 35 RBIs.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis FUTURE HALL OF FAMER JAZZ CHISHOLM GRAND SLAM FUTURE HALL OF FAMER JAZZ CHISHOLM GRAND SLAM https://t.co/P930PTpSuD

Jazz hit this one to dead centerfield in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball. Chisholm absolutely crushed the ball and was on a 3-0 count nonetheless. Chisholm became the first Marlins player in the franchise's history to hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jazz Chisholm is the first Marlins player to hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count in franchise history. Jazz Chisholm is the first Marlins player to hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count in franchise history. https://t.co/W4OTZlDp4h

Jazz Chisholm is must-watch TV every night and can impress fans with his power, speed, and glove.

Miami Marlins second baseman off to breakout season

Jazz Chisholm was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 as an amateur free agent from Nassau, Bahamas. Before his big league debut, Chisholm was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Marlins in exchange for pitcher Zac Gallen in 2019.

On September 1, 2020, at the age of 22, Chisholm made his MLB debut as the Marlins faced the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2020, he played in just 21 games and batted .161 with two home runs and six RBIs.

His official rookie season came in 2021 where he improved drastically. In 2021, Chisholm batted .248 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs and stole 23 bases. Chisholm played on and off at both second base and shortstop positions in 2021, but it appears that he has found a home at second base in 2022.

Chisholm is a candidate for his first ever All-Star appearance this season as he is batting .253 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs. He has also stolen ninr bases this season and is on pace for another 20+ stolen base season.

So far this season, Chisholm has had many notable moments for the Marlins. He has arguably the most swag in all of baseball and seems to make the most of the big moments, and this grand slam proves this point even more.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ



Jazz Chisholm has so much swag Jazz Chisholm has so much swag 😎 https://t.co/76YP5woWFy

