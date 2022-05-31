Watch: Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez registers the longest home run of the season against Colorado Rockies  

In yesterday's game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies, Miami outfielder Jesus Sanchez uncorked a blast that went 496 feet deep into the stands of Coors Field.

The 24-year-old Dominican unleashed a bomb into right field in the top of the second inning off Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner. It was Sanchez's fifth home run of the season and the longest home run in all of the majors so far.

The blast opened the game's scoring. Unfortunately, it would be the only run generated by the Marlins' offense as they succumbed to the Rockies in Colorado, 7-1. The result put Miami's record at 19-27 and the team has now lost eight of their last 10 games. The Rockies, on the other hand, improved to 22-26 in the most competitive division in all of the majors this season.

Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies: 30/05/22 Recap

It was a rough start for the Miami Marlins on their three-game road trip to Mile High City. After a superb outing from ace starter Pablo Lopez in which he issued zero runs and struck out five Colorado Rockies in six innings of work, the bullpen came in and that's when it all went to shambles.

Cole Sulser issued four runs immediately after giving up a three-run double to rookie Yonathan Daza. Charlie Blackmon then followed it up with a single that scored Avisail Garcia home.

The nightmare afternoon for the Marlins' bullpen continued when two pitchers later, Tanner Scott, issued three runs - two to Garrett Hampson on a triple and one to Yonathan Daza on a sac fly.

The Colorado Rockies pitching staff, on the other hand, were in prime form. Kyle Feltner gave up just one run, the solo bomb by Jesus Sanchez in the second inning, while fanning six Miami Marlins in seven innings of work.

Tyler Kinley and Lucas Gilbreath were inserted to relieve Feltner for an innings apiece and both pitchers worked scoreless innings.

The win was awarded to Kyle Feltner, while the loss was given to Cole Sulser. After this series, the Colorado Rockies will continue their homestand, this time against the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins will travel back to South Beach for a four-game series against the defending National League West champions the San Francisco Giants.

