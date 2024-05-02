WATCH: Mike Yastrzemski hits first ever home run at Fenway Park celebrating grandfather and HOFer Carl's legacy

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski brings in an early lead for his team at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

The Giants lost the series to the Red Sox but averted a sweep in Boston. Yastrzemski initiated the winning pace with a moonshot to the center field against the Red Sox’s Josh Winckowski.

Watch Mike Yastrzemski going yard with his third homer of the season:

After a tight pitching duel and no-score situation, Yastrzemski broke the ice with his solo homer and gave the Giants a 1-0 lead. However, no one followed his lead after that.

The Red Sox managed the situation by scoring in the same inning with Tyler O’Neill’s double, leading Rafael Devers to home. It evened the score 1-1, earning Kyle Harrison one run.

Yastrzemski now has 13 RBIs and three home runs in 24 games, and his home run turned out to be a winning factor that saved the club from a sweep.

Mike Yastrzemski crushes a homer against his grandfather’s former team

Carl Yastrzemski, the grandfather of Mike Yastrzemski, is an MLB Hall of Famer and a lifelong Boston legend who played for 23 years with the Boston Red Sox. Mike has taken his grandfather’s passion for baseball.

He’s playing his sixth season with the San Francisco Giants and went yard today against Carl’s former team. Carl met with his grandson before today’s final game at Fenway Park. Maybe it boosted his morale to give such a performance.

It’s Carl’s first visit at the ballpark since the pre-Covid era, and the Giants skipper, Bob Menlin, was star-struck after meeting Boston’s living legend before the game.

“It was pretty cool,” Melvin said, via San Francisco Cronicle. “To be here in Fenway Park and meet him, not too many better things than that. Especially if you’re a fan of baseball history, looking up there to see his number. I really didn’t have much to say because I was in awe. But I appreciate Mike bringing him in.”

The Giants won the game 3-1. Thairo Estrada’s single and Nick Ahmed’s sacrifice fly gave them the lead in the seventh inning. Zack Kelly earned those two runs and was replaced by Cam Booser.

With this win, the Giants are in third place with a 15-17 record, following the San Deigo Padres (16-18) and the LA Dodgers (20-13). Their next trip will be to Philadephia for a four-game series starting from Friday.

