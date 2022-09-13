WATCH: MLB stars Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove spotted at Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos

San Diego Padres All-Stars Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove enjoyed themselves some football on Monday.

The NFL season is back! Monday Night Football is back! It's the start of a glorious period of the year wherein both the MLB and NFL seasons overlap. The two Padres players were spotted in the stands during the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos' Monday Night Football game.

The two players are in town as the San Diego Padres are set to open a short two-game interleague series against the Mariners. Soto was spotted having a Seattle Mariners towel in hand while Musgrove was wearing a sky-blue hoodie.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove taking in some Seahawks football Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove taking in some Seahawks football https://t.co/Gtv2XWjEgI

Everyone's excited that football is back. Not only did Juan Soto and Joe Musgrove watch the game live, JP Crawford and Ty France of the Mariners were also seen at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson made his first appearance back at Lumen Field, albeit in a different uniform. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason and it was an emotional game for everyone at the venue to say the least.

The Seahawks drew first blood through Geno Smith and Will Dissly's connection. The teams exchanged field goals before the Broncos tied through a long-bomb by Russell Wilson that was caught by Jerry Jeudy.

With 20 seconds left in the game and Seattle leading 17-16, the Broncos sent in their field goal unit. Brandon McManus attempted a 64-yard field goal on 4th-and-five. The kicker missed and that would effectively be the final play of the game, spoiling Wilson's return to Seattle.

Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Joe Musgrove spearhead Padres' playoff run

As experts have pointed out, the San Diego Padres still have a mathematical chance to take the National League West from the Dodgers. But with the team 20 games behind, it will probably not be their primary focus. Manny Machado is in mercurial form. Juan Soto needs to wake his bats up, and Joe Musgrove should continue his play on the mound.

The team's priority now is to maintain their place in the National League Wild Card spot. San Diego has recently been routed by the Dodgers and the former has lost their last two games. The series against the Mariners will be a test of how they will handle a team with the same level of talent that they have on paper.

