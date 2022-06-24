2022 MLB National League Cy Young Odds: Joe Musgrove, Tony Gonsolin, Max Fried, and More

The MLB season is almost halfway over, and it's a great time to reevaluate futures and place new ones. Here are the top candidates for the National League Cy Young.

Young, after whom the award is named, still holds the record for most wins, innings pitched, games started, and complete games. He retired 111 years ago, and his records still stand. They will likely never be broken.

Cy Young Odds

Sandy Alcantara +280 Joe Musgrove +410 Corbin Burnes +550 Zack Wheeler +1000 Max Fried +1500 Carlos Rodon +1500 Tony Gonsolin +2000 Aaron Nola +2200

Favorites

Sandy Alcantara (+280)

Alcantara has been great since arriving in Miami in 2018, but this year has been far better than the rest. He's only allowed 19 runs in 100 innings pitched with a sub-one WHIP. He's looked great, and at 26 years old, he hasn't even reached his prime.

Joe Musgrove (+410)

Musgrove is an incredible value for bettors. There are still several pitchers with perfect records. However, not only is Musgrove 8-0, but the Padres are also 11-1 in games Musgrove has started. He's a difference maker and is the best bet for NL Cy Young.

Corbin Burnes (+550)

Burnes is gunning for his second straight award, and he's leading that charge by leading the National League in strikeouts. He's also number three in the league in WHIP and four in ERA. He's looking great, but he'll need his competition to come back down to earth to claim the top spot.

Dark Horses

Tony Gonsolin is the league leader with a 1.58 ERA.

Tony Gonsolin (+2000)

Gonsolin should not be considered a dark horse for Pitcher of the Year as he leads the National League in ERA, WHIP, and wins. However, since this will be his first full season as a starter, Vegas does not think he will sustain this level of performance. With a $10 bet paying out $200, he's worth placing a bet on.

Max Fried (+1500)

The reigning world champion is making a push for the award. He's right around 10th in every major pitching category. Those watching him know he is pitching in such a way he'll have no problem continuing his success all season long. In a sport built around longevity, Fried is a great bet.

Kyle Wright (+4000)

This world champion is having one heck of a year. He's had a strange career bouncing back and forth between the majors and AAA. After being lit up in the 2020 NLCS, some thought he might never be back. He's looked incredible this season and has an outside chance at Cy Young.

