WATCH: Mookie Betts launches 364-foot rocket to bookend Red Sox homecoming in style

Mookie Betts' return to Fenway Park has been one of the main talking points of this weekend's MLB action.

The versatile player spent six glorious seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was a member of the 2018 World Series championship side. Betts was a staple in the lineup between 2014-2019 and continues to have a great relationship with the city and fans.

On Friday, the player received a standing ovation from the home crowd on his first plate appearance back in Boston.

On Sunday, he reminded Red Sox Nation what they were missing out on and added an exclamation point to end his return tour.

During his six seasons with the Red Sox, the right-handed hitter recorded an incredible 139 home runs. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers star added one more.

The pulled shot off Red Sox pitcher Chris Murphy was impressive. The 364 foot home run was hit with a 98.6 mph exit velocity and cleared the Green Monster. His 35th home run of the season gave the Dodgers a commanding 4-0 lead. The two teams have split the two opening games of the series at Fenway Park.

Mookie Betts won a WS and AL MVP award during his time with the Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts has been in incredible form this season for the Dodgers. He is currently slashing .313/.406/.610 and has already recorded 35 home runs and 92 RBIs.

The 30-year-old ranks first in the National League in OPS, fourth in home runs and third in RBIs.

His return to Fenway Park was a big story as the player has been one of the standout players of the series. He is 6-14 over the three games with a home runs, three RBIs and four runs.

Red Sox fans must be kicking themselves and wondering why they ever let the talented superstar leave in 2019