Watch: NBA champs Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Al Horford throw first pitch at Red Sox game

As the Boston Red Sox geared up to face the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Monday, they also welcomed the newly crowned NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, during a pre-game ceremony. Basketball players Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Al Horford threw the ceremonial first pitch of the game.

The Boston Celtics landed their 18th NBA title this month after a convincing win over the Dallas Mavericks in the finals. They were dominant in the NBA throughout their campaign, with a 64-18 record in the regular season and a 16-3 record in the playoffs. This win saw them at the top of league history with the most championship titles to date.

Boston welcomed the Blue Jays for a three-game series at home today, after having swept them in Toronto last week. The home team has had a good couple of weeks, which sees them improve their season record to 42-36.

The Boston Red Sox vs. the Toronto Blue Jays

After the pre-game ceremony, the Boston Red Sox got to work trying to repeat their last sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto managed to get on the board first with an RBI single from Justin Turner, but Boston third baseman Rafael Devers replied with a home run in the fourth inning. As the game heads into the 9th inning, the Blue Jays are tied 6-6 with their opponents. Toronto's runs include two from Isiah Kiner-Flaefa, and once each from Spencer Horwitz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Addison Barger and Kevin Kiermaier.

Boston also scored a similar number, with Jarren Duran and Devers contributing two runs each, and David Hamilton with slugger Tyler O'Neill each adding one run to the tally.

