NBA star Steph Curry joined renowned American lawyer and former personal counsel, draft speech writer, close friend, and advisor of Martin Luther King Jr., Clarence B. Jones, to assist him in throwing the ceremonial pitch ahead of Game 1 between the Yankees and the Giants at Oracle Park on Friday.

Clarence B. Jones, with the necessary aid from Warriors point guard Steph Curry, underarmed a perfect first pitch in the gloves of Giants third baseman Matt Chapman, who sits behind the home plate as the backstop.

Clarence B. Jones standing alongside Steph Curry, received the autographed baseball from Matt Chapman.

Mr. Jones is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is America's highest civilian award and worked as a close aide with Martin Luther King Jr. He helped the late civil rights activist in drafting the first portion of the famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

Steph Curry, one of the greatest NBA shooters of all time, was also observed playing catch with his son in the home dugout before the ceremonial pitch. Curry actively supports the Giants and the Oakland A's in the MLB.

On Friday, the NY Yankees opened a three-game series with the SF Giants at Oracle Park, which is a venue where the Yanks don't often travel to play ballgames in the regular season.

Oracle Park will be treated to a lively three-game series between Giants and Yakees over the weekend

The SF Giants are 29-28 for the season and currently sit at the third spot in the NL West standings. They are fresh off winning four series in a row with the most recent series win coming against red-hot NL East table toppers, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The NY Yankees, on the other hand, are 39-19 for the season, sitting comfortably atop the AL East rankings, and have won their last two series. Their offensive numbers are off the charts this season and the rotation has been surprisingly brilliant despite ace Gerrit Cole's absence to start the season.

Giants' RHP Logan Webb will be up against Yankees reliever Cody Poteet in game 2 on Saturday, while Blake Snell will start the series finale against Nestor Cortes as both teams look to come out on top in the battle of the coasts.

