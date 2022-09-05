WATCH: NBA superstar Jayson Tatum throws out the first pitch for hometown St. Louis Cardinals

NBA superstar Jayson Tatum's wish came true when he threw the ceremonial first pitch before the St. Louis Cardinals versus Chicago Cubs game on Sunday.

Since Tatum is a St. Louis native, he never fails to root for his home team. In an intriguing turn of events, Tatum tweeted on August 28 that he would like to throw out the first pitch before a Cardinals game. His goal was fulfilled yesterday.

Tatum threw the honorary pitch while wearing a No. 0 St. Louis Cardinals jersey.

MLB @MLB @jaytatum0 is back in his hometown to fire a strike. .@jaytatum0 is back in his hometown to fire a strike. 👏 https://t.co/DhtYbyttTK

This was not Jayson's first ceremonial first pitch. He also threw out the opening pitch for the Cardinals versus Cincinnati Reds game in July 2018.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW Jayson Tatum after throwing out tonight's first pitch: "The mound is a lot farther than I expected." #STLCards Jayson Tatum after throwing out tonight's first pitch: "The mound is a lot farther than I expected." #STLCards https://t.co/hRcecQeHZF

Talking about the July 2018 event, Tatum said:

"It went great. It could have been better, but I wasn’t nervous. This has always been a dream of mine, to come out here and throw the first pitch, so I’m glad it was able to happen.”

He added:

"The mound is a lot farther than I expected."

Not many know that Jayson played baseball until 12 years of age before dedicating his skills to basketball.

St. Louis celebrates July 14 as "Jayson Tatum Day"

In July 2018, Lyda Krewson, the then 46th mayor of St. Louis, proclaimed July 14 as Jayson Tatum Day to pay tribute to the NBA star.

Lyda Krewson @LydaKrewson



I can’t deny, this was a thrill for me too It’s ‘Jayson Tatum Day’ - he grew up playing BB at Wohl on KHW - now a Boston Celtic and loves @imospizza ! Ran a BB camp at Wohl this morning- he always remembers StL and reminds the kids to ‘study hard’ to achieve their dreams.I can’t deny, this was a thrill for me too It’s ‘Jayson Tatum Day’ - he grew up playing BB at Wohl on KHW - now a Boston Celtic and loves @imospizza ! Ran a BB camp at Wohl this morning- he always remembers StL and reminds the kids to ‘study hard’ to achieve their dreams. I can’t deny, this was a thrill for me too 😊 https://t.co/jm0tJkRxOp

"It’s ‘Jayson Tatum Day’ - he grew up playing BB at Wohl on KHW - now a Boston Celtic and loves @imospizza! Ran a BB camp at Wohl this morning- he always remembers StL and reminds the kids to ‘study hard’ to achieve their dreams." - Lyda Krewson

Tatum was in attendance at the Ohio State versus Notre Dame college football game on Saturday before going to the Cardinals versus Cubs game on Sunday.

