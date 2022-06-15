Watch: New York Mets outfielder makes an electrifying diving catch to rob Brewers of extra base hit

The New York Mets continued their series against the Milwaukee Brewers this week, and outfielder Brandon Nimmo made an incredible diving catch in the third inning.
"WHAT A CATCH BY BRANDON NIMMO!" - SNY
What an incredible catch by Nimmo as he saved the Mets from allowing an extra base hit. Nimmo is one of the best defensive outfielders in the National League and this play shows why.
Earlier in the game, the Mets erupted for three runs in the first inning to give the team a 3-0 lead. Pete Alonso got things started for the Mets, driving in his 58th run of the season.
"Pete Alonso drives in his 58th run of the year!" - SNY
Then, Jeff McNeill came up to the plate and plated a double to extend the lead to 2-0.
"JUST LIKE JEFF McNEIL DREW IT UP!" - SNY
Eduardo Escobar then plated the third run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.
"Eduardo Escobar with a sac fly and it's 3-0 Mets!" - SNY
The Mets look excited to be playing at home after a lengthy road trip on the West Coast.
New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers begin critical series tonight in Queens
The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers began a critical three-game series in Queens tonight. The Brewers enter tonight's game with a record of 34-28, 1.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central. The Brewers have struggled as of late, losing eight out of their last 10 games.
The Mets enter tonight's game with a record of 40-22, 5 games ahead of the red-hot Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings. The Mets have cooled off a bit after an excellent start to 2022, winning just five out of their previous 10 games. Both teams will look to get back into form after struggling a bit as of late.
Mets injury updates
The Mets have three critical pieces on the injury list who have started to show signs of progress. Max Scherzer is planning to throw live batting practice after throwing a bullpen session today.
"Max Scherzer (strained left oblique) is scheduled to throw his first live BP later this week, so he's a bit ahead of Jacob deGrom." - Anthony DiComo
Jacob deGrom is also showing signs of progress after throwing a 30-pitch session today.
"Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in right scapula) thre a 30-pitch bullpen session today, his fourth since he began mound work. deGrom is next scheduled to throw an 'up-and-down' bullpen session on Friday. 'Everything feels good,' deGrom said. 'Hopefully, not too much longer.'" - Anthony DiComo
Another key player, catcher James McCann, is scheduled to do a minor league rehab assignment.
"Mets catcher James McCann (recovery from left wrist surgery) is nearing a minor league rehab assignment. Yesterday was also his 32nd birthday." - Anthony DiComo
The Mets will surely be glad to have these three pieces back as they prepare for a playoff push.
