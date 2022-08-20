WATCH: New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso drives in 100th RBI thanks to poor defense from Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies begin a key three-game weekend series in Philadelphia tonight. During the game, Mets slugger Pete Alonso recorded his 100th RBI of the season in the first inning on a fielder's choice. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm fielded a ground ball and threw the ball into the outfield, leading to a run scored.

Alonso continued his MVP-type season in his next at-bat, belting out his 30th home run of the season.

He is now batting .274 with 30 Home runs, 102 RBI's, and a .880 OPS. Alonso has been the most consistent hitter in the Mets lineup all season and will be a critical player come playoff time.

The Mets and Phillies series will be a potential playoff preview between two of the best teams in the National League.

New York Mets Player Profile: Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso was drafted by the New York Mets out of the University of Florida in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft. Alonso played three seasons in the minor leagues before making his debut in 2019.

Alonso's 2019 season was one of the best ever by a rookie. Alonso set a Major League rookie record for home runs in a season with 53, passing Aaron Judge, who hit 52 in his rookie season. This was good enough to finish seventh in the National League MVP voting and first in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

The 2020 shortened season proved to be a minor setback, with Alonso hitting .231 in 57 games played. He still managed 16 home runs, which ranked in the top 10 in all of baseball.

The 2021 season was another year of impressive power numbers. Alonso belted 37 home runs while slugging an impressive .519. Now, in 2022, Alonso has broken out as one of the game's best run producers. As of August 19, Alonso leads the league in RBI's with 100. Here are his highlights from the start of the 2022 season:

