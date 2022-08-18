WATCH: New York Yankees' dreadful second-half slump turns stands into a barbershop

The New York Yankees have been on a terrible run of late. The team is 2-8 in their last 10 games and 15-24 since the beginning of July. Furthermore, the baseball on display has been subpar. The team scored just one run last night in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. They have been shut out in three of their previous seven games and have averaged just 1.29 runs per game in that period.

Baseball is a great pastime, but games can get boring. Over the years, fans have come up with new and creative ways to pass the time at the ballbark. On Tuesday night, a fan at Yankee Stadium found a unique way to take his mind off the Yankees' disappointing slump.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Yankees are so tough to watch right now that the fans have turned the bleachers into a barbershop The Yankees are so tough to watch right now that the fans have turned the bleachers into a barbershop https://t.co/YntFyAcAek

One fan decided the bleachers were the perfect place for a trim. This may have been the first time anyone has had a haircut at an MLB stadium.

The 41,083 fans in attendance were restless all night. The New York Yankees didn't give them much to cheer about, and after a while, the boos were clearly audible. On the field, the team trailed the whole time. After fan favorite Nestor Cortes gave up three runs in the first inning, the Yankees never looked a threat.

The New York Yankees have been so dull recently, fans are entertaining themselves

Off the field, there was some entertainment. In the eighth inning, the camera turned to a fan with a full barber cloth tied around his neck. The young man was surrounded by a group of fans taking pictures and attended by someone we can only assume was a barber. He looked to be having a good time, and that lightened the mood in the stadium.

This is not the first time a fan has had his haircut in a stadium. The fad was first seen at an NBA game between the Minnesota Timerwolves and Dallas Mavericks. Famous YouTuber JiDion received a haircut courtside at the Target Center to the delight of the crowd that evening.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The barbershop is open in Minnesota The barbershop is open in Minnesota 😭💈 https://t.co/fFvTcMJws0

The Yankees are tough to watch at the moment. It's hard to blame the fans for finding alternative ways to keep their spirits up. This might just be the wake-up call the New York Yankees players need.

