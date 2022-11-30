Alex Rodriguez is considered one of the best baseball players to ever take the field. When the Seattle Mariners signed him in 1994, he was touted to be one of the sport's biggest prospects. What followed was a 22-year career where he broke numerous individual records and set new standards for the shortstop position.

In 2001, Rodriguez moved to the Texas Rangers for a contract worth $252 million for ten years. It was the highest fee ever paid to sign a baseball player at the time. After three unsuccessful seasons with the Texas Rangers, he was traded to the New York Yankees for another record deal. In 2007, he agreed to a new 10-year, $275 million contract with the Yankees.

In 2009, he received his only World Series ring. A 14-time MLB All-Star, 'A-Rod,' as his adoring fans refer to him, has been embroiled in off-field controversies involving the use of Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). Regardless, he remains one of the game's all-time greats, with over 2000 RBIs, over 2000 total runs scored, over 3000 hits, and over 300 stolen bases. He is the only player who has accomplished all of these feats.

Because of the lucrative long-term contracts that Alex Rodriguez gained over the years, he is one of the richest sports celebrities in the world. After retirement, he ventured into entrepreneurship. One of his investments includes a stake in the NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rodriguez is a huge fan of basketball himself.

Recently he showed off his basketball skills as he went on to post a video on Instagram. Presumably, the video was shot at the Timberwolves' practice arena with the team's logo visible on the court. The baseball legend called playing basketball his own form of "therapy."

Alex Rodriguez and his ownership of the Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez acquired a stake in the ownership of the Timberwolves in 2021. He is the joint owner along with Walmart's e-commerce CEO, Marc Lore. Their deal included a 20% ownership over the team in 2021, followed by another 20% in 2022 and finally them becoming majority with another 40% ownership in 2023.

The Timberwolves would like to replicate the same success as their owner and look to make a deep run into the playoffs. They are currently 10-11 as of the end of November.

