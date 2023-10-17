Watch: NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce embrace Red October during Phillies' NLCS game against Diamondbacks

The Kelce brothers – Jason and Travis – were spotted at Game 1 of the National Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The brothers were seen sitting in the stands and enjoying a day off from their football duties.

Both Kelce brothers are big names in the NFL and former Super Bowl winners. Travis Kelce, the younger of the two, is a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs and is making the news all throughout the football season because of his alleged relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce, his elder brother, plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to root for Bryce Harper and the Phillies. He would expect them to win the game and the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both brothers had an off day on Monday. Their division rivals from the AFC and the NFC, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys, were locked in battle while the NLCS was going on. That didn't seem to be on their mind as they quietly enjoyed their free time.

Jason was seen sporting a Phillies hooded jacket with Travis by his side. They shared a refreshment as the game continued.

Expand Tweet

Both brothers had contrasting games in Week 6 of the NFL. The Chiefs were able to keep their five-game win streak going whereas the Eagles went down for the first time this season, ending their five-game winning streak against the New York Jets.

Philadelphia Phillies took an early lead in Game 1 against the D-backs

Phillies had the best start they could imagine as they scored four times in the first three frames. By the top of the seventh innings, they enjoyed a 5-3 lead with Arizona bouncing back in the bottom half of the game.

Winning Game 1 is crucial for either side as statistics prove that the victorious team in the first game of a seven-game series has gone to win 54% times in the current 2-3-2 format.