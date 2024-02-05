[Watch] Nigerian afrobeats star Burna Boy rocks Yankees cap for historic Grammys performance

Nigerian rapper and afrobeats exponent Burna Boy created history at the 2024 Grammys by becoming the first Nigerian-born singer to perform live at the prestigious awards function, hosted annually to recognize the most talented artists from the year gone by.

The Nigerian rapper rocked the stage in a Yankees special edition cap as he showcased his liking for Major League Baseball's most coveted ballclub.

Harvey Mason Jr. introduced the Nigerian sensation early on during the award function. Burna Boy began with "On Form" and then stomped his way into "City Boys."

Eventually, he introduced the 12-time Grammy nominee Brandy to the main stage for her performance of "Sittin' on Top of the World," which featured a remix of her 1998 song "Top of the World," with 11-time Grammy nominee 21 Savage, who himself had five nominations on Sunday night.

Burna Boy performed his song "On Form" alongside dancers dressed in what appeared to be traditional Nigerian attire as he began his performance with a billboard hit. He sported a red jacket with silver jewels and matching light blue pants, complete with a NY Yankees official MLB hat. He then broke into a passionate dance performance of his hit song "City Boys" while the stage glowed with color.

Dressed all in black and sporting red knee-high boots, Brandy emerged from the top of a flight of steps and began singing a portion of her hit song, "Top of the World." Along with Burna Boy, 21 Savage made an appearance on stage, sporting an all-red leather jacket and jeans while delivering his lines on "Sittin' on Top of the World."

Trio of Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and Brandy had plenty of nominations at the 2024 Grammys

Lil Durk and J. Cole's "All My Life" bested Burna Boy and 21 Savage in Sunday night's category for best melodic rap performance. Burna Boy received a nomination for "City Boys" in the best African music performance category. He won his only Grammy in 2021 for his fifth studio album, "Twice as Tall."

21 Savage received a couple of nominations for the event this year, including "Spin Bout U" in the best melodic rap performance category.

Brandy is a previous winner of the prestigious award. For "The Boy Is Mine," she and Monica won best R&B performance by a pair or group with vocals in 1999.

Burna Boy's Yankees cap is sure to kick up chatter on social media, and it will be interesting to see if he comments on it.

