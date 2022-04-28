Watch: Nolan Arenado exchanges words with New York Mets pitcher, leads to a massive brawl and ejection

After the New York Met's Yoan López threw up and into Nolan Arenado, the Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals vacated their benches in an on-field brawl at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mets were down 10-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning. López threw high and inside to Arenado after teammate J.D. Davis had been struck in the left ankle and forced to leave the game in the top half of the inning.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Yet another Mets hit batsman -- their league-leading 19th -- and it appears to have gotten J.D. Davis on a sensitive spot. He's leaving the game following a fastball to the left foot/ankle area.



The two teams stormed the field, resulting in pushing and shoving and some players being wrestled to the ground. Arenado initially nodded before screaming in Lopez's direction, which led to both benches and bullpens clearing as the two teams stormed the field.

Nolan Arenado was ejected for his behavior in the altercation.

What caused the third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, Nolan Arenado to lose his temper?

Although the conflict had been simmering for some time, things came to a climax today. Coming into the game, Mets hitters had been hit a league-high 18 times, including four in the previous two days. Last night, two Cardinals batters were tagged by Mets pitchers.

Although it was inadvertent when New York's Davis was hit earlier in the day, everyone expected revenge. Mets reliever Yoan Lopez retaliated in the bottom of the eighth inning, buzzing St. Louis designated hitter Nolan Arenado up and in. Arenado was enraged and dared the Mets to pursue him. Immediately, the benches and bullpens were emptied before they could simmer.

While Mets supporters are upset that their batters are being used as target practice, they may take comfort in two ways. Even with today's loss, they are 14-6 overall, and a budding rivalry with the Cardinals may supercharge a the squad already off to a hot start.

