WATCH: Olivia Dunne's emotional ride while watching boyfriend Paul Skenes' Spring Breakout performance

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne tuned in to the Pittsburgh Pirates game to watch her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in action against the Baltimore Orioles.

Skenes, who went first overall in last year's draft, went toe-to-toe against Orioles hitters, and Livvy captured the moment on TikTok. Here's the video:

The two athletes attended LSU and met each other through friends in June 2023. Their dating life sparked rumors when Dunne donned a Skenes jersey while in attendance at a College World Series game.

Skenes also confirmed their relationship rumors in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere," he said. "If one of us went out in Baton Rouge (La.) by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

While keeping their relationship intact, both athletes are committed to their respective profession. While big things are expected from Skenes in 2024, Olivia Dunne is also aiming for a college gymnastics championship with LSU.

Dunne also boasts NIL deals worth $3.3 million and only trails Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders among college athletes, per On3.

Paul Skenes vs Jackson Holliday on their spring faceoff

Thursday's spring game between the Pirates and the Orioles also saw the much-anticipated faceoffs between the two teams.

It was the second time this season when Jackson Holliday (MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect) went toe-to-toe against top pitching prospect Paul Skenes (MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall prospect).

In an intense six-pitch battle, Holliday went out swinging against Skenes.

“That’s why we play the game, to have cool matchups like that,” Skenes said.

“I think he was probably throwing like 110 (mph). That’s what it looked like,” Holliday said. “Brought out a cutter. I got to see all of them this time. It’s a fun at-bat. I mean, good pitches get hitters out sometimes.”

Their first faceoff happened on Feb. 29 in the first inning at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. However, it didn't live up to expectations, as Holliday was grounded out.

Paul Skenes begins his first full season in the minors, while Holliday is expected to make some noise when the Orioles submit their Opening Day roster. Nonetheless, there will be countless battles between the two prospects in the near future.

