WATCH: Padres fans crowd downtown San Diego after team records first extra-inning win of season vs Giants to keep playoff hopes alive

The San Diego Padres remained in the running for the postseason after beating the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Wednesday for their first extra-innings win this season. The Padres beat their division rivals to retain their slim playoff hopes.

Xander Bogaerts hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly to score the automatic runner in the tenth. That was followed by a two-RBI single by Manny Machado who drove in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto. The Padres held on to the lead in the bottom of the frame to secure their first extra-innings win of the season.

San Diego were 0-12 in extra innings this season, sharing the record with the expansion team, Montreal Expos for the worst record in the MLB in tiebreakers. For a team packed with such quality, it was disheartening to find their inability to win games in the clutch.

That, though, was put to bed as the Padres won on the road in San Francisco. Following their road win, fans gathered in downtown San Diego to celebrate their team's extra-innings win, as that kept their hopes alive for the postseason. Fans could be seen celebrating in the middle of the road.

San Diego Padres still need a miracle to qualify to clinch NL Wild Card

San Diego remained the only team in the MLB who are farthest off the playoff spots but are still in the hunt. They're 3.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins who are tied for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Reds are also two games ahead of San Diego.

For the Padres to qualify for the postseason, they will have to sweep the White Sox and hope that the Marlins and Cubs drop all four games and the Reds also lose two of their final remaining games. That's nothing short of a miracle, but Padres fans can only dream and expect it to come true.