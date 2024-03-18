WATCH: Padres' Ha-Seong Kim dispatches home run on Seoul homecoming

In the ongoing exhibition game between the San Diego Padres and LG Twins, Ha-Seong Kim swung for a biggie to take the Padres up 2-0 in the top of the second with a two-run home run.

Kim, who hails from Gyeonggi, South Korea, is playing the exhibition game with the Padres in front of his fellow crowd.

Ha-Seong Kim crushed a home run against Im, which sent the ball sailing to the right field, allowing Manny Machado to score. Here's the video:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, Kim ended with a 1-4 outing against the South Korean national team at the Gocheok Sky Dome. In Dec. 2020, Kim signed a four-year, $28 million deal with the Padres, which included an opt-out for the 2025 season.

He became the first Korean player to receive the Gold Award in 2023.

Ha-Seong Kim collaborates with New Balance to honor Korean heritage

The baseball world is getting a first-hand glimpse of the Korean culture ahead of the much anticipated Seoul Series, which starts on Mar. 20.

Padres' shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has collaborated with sports giant New Balance for a commercial that showcases and honors Korean heritage.

“Koreans are very sociable because we have ‘Jeong.’ We try to embrace our teammates. I think that is why I can play more passionately," Kim says about his country's culture in the video.

The Instagram video takes viewers through Korean food, people and heritage through Ha-Seong Kim.

Kim recently acknowledged fan support from the Padres fanbase in episode three of San Diego to Seoul.

"I sincerely thank all the (San Diego) fans. My first season in the major league was very disappointing, but every time I stepped up to the plate, fans continued to chant my name, regardless, and all these moments have contributed to my continuing growth," Kim said in the trailer.

"I definitely think it's all the support and cheers from the fans that have shaped me to be what you see today."

Expand Tweet

The Padres' 2024 regular season begins in South Korea, Kim's native country, with games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Mar. 20 and 21.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.