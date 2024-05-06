WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne lets loose with Swimsuit Illustrated Model Xandra to Kevo Jefé's 'Baddie Friend'

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a woman of many talents. She claimed her maiden NCAA title with the LSU Tigers on April 20 in Fort Worth, Texas, capping off a remarkable senior year as a college athlete with LSU.

Now, Olivia Dunne is enjoying her much-earned time off from a busy few months and was featured in a TikTok video dancing to the tune of Kevo Jefe's 'Baddie Friend' alongside rookie Sports Illustrated model Xandra Pohl, who works as a DJ in Miami.

Take a look at the TikTok video here:

Livvy Dunne has already tasted the success of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. She signed a massive deal with content monetization platform Passes, which escalated her NIL worth ($3.5 million+ per On3).

While Olivia is making strides in her life, her boyfriend Paul Skenes is striking out hitters for fun in the minor league with the Indianapolis Indians. Skenes has been making statement performances to put his name on notice in front of Pirates manager Derek Shelton.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes spent some time together last week when they went sightseeing in Omaha, Nebraska. After weeks of busy schedules, the power duo found some time to reunite and spend quality time with each other, which also involved a romantic date.

Olivia Dunne traveled to Indianapolis to watch Paul Skenes pitch in a minor league game

Olivia Dunne recently uploaded a selfie on her Snapchat handle, which showcased her location in Indianapolis, Indiana, presumably to watch her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch in the minor leagues for the Pirates triple-A affiliates.

Take a look at the screenshot from her Snapchat story here:

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

Paul Skenes has started seven games in the minor league and has a stellar ERA of 0.99, with eight walks, 17 hits and a whopping 45 strikeouts in 27.1 innings pitched.

Paul's most recent outing could very well have been his last, as the 21-year-old gas thrower could be making his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates soon.

