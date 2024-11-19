WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to Pirates rookie bagging NL Rookie of the Year victory

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, coming off his debut MLB season, has won the 2024 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. The 22-year-old delivered one of the most remarkable rookie seasons in major league history.

On November 18, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was by his side when his NL Rookie of the Year win was announced. Upon hearing the news, Dunne became visibly excited about his achievement.

Here is the clip of the moment:

While Paul Skenes stayed calm and composed, Olivia Dunne began clapping and enthusiastically hugged her boyfriend, congratulating him on his accomplishment.

Paul Skenes beat the San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill and the Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio to win the NL ROY title. Skenes received 23 out of 30 first-place votes, while Merrill received the remaining seven.

With the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2024 season, Paul Skenes started all 23 games he played. He posted an 11-3 record, a 1.96 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, with 32 walks and 170 strikeouts in 133 innings.

Skenes has become the second Pirates player to win the Rookie of the Year award, the first being Jason Bay in 2004. The 2024 All-Star is also among the finalists for the NL Cy Young Award, which will be announced on Wednesday.

Olivia Dunne celebrates boyfriend Paul Skenes NL Rookie of the Year achievement

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is an LSU gymnast and a well-known internet personality with a massive social media following. She has 5.3 million Instagram followers and 8.1 million TikTok followers.

Dunne recently took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend’s achievement. On an MLB post announcing Paul Skenes as the NL Rookie of the Year winner, Olivia Dunne commented:

“Well deserved.”

Olivia Dunne's comment and Instagram story

She also shared the post on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Oh my goodnesssss.”

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne made their relationship public in August 2023. Dunne is currently preparing for her final season with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team. She previously helped the team win their first NCAA championship title.

