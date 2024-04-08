Watch: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne showcases stellar dance moves in dark purple leotard with silver accents

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is training amidst her final NCAA gymnastics appearance with the LSU Tigers this year. The Tigers have clinched the SEC championship and will take part in the NCAA championship from April 18–20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

While Dunne and her fellow temmates celebrated their recent victory, they will be mindful of tough competitors in the championships. After beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the regional finals, LSU takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals on Apr. 18.

Livvy Dunne is a serious competitor but takes some time for fun every now and then, which is evident from her posts on social media. One such video, which she uploaded on TikTok, showcased her dancing alongside her fellow teammate in the locker room wearing a dark purple leotard. She captioned it:

"When coach makes the mistake of recruiting us to the same team"

Take a look at the fun-filled video:

While Olivia Dunne is busy with her final season in collegiate gymnastics, her boyfriend Paul Skenes made an impact with the championship-winning LSU Tigers last year. He got drafted by the Pirates the same year and produced a decent spring league outing with the ballclub.

Many expected the pure gas thrower to make it to the Pittsburgh opening day roster, but manager Derek Shelton had other plans for the 21-year-old strike thrower.

Paul Skenes was posted to start the season with Pirates' triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians, as Shelton wants the young star to get some experience and playing time before switching to the big leagues.

Olivia Dunne praised Paul Skenes pitching in the minor leagues

Skenes was impressive in his second minor league start with the Indianapolis Indians on Friday against the Memphis Redbirds, the triple-A affiliates of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Skenes' gymnast girlfriend Olivia Dunne praised his pitching prowess via a story on Instagram. Livvy has in the past appreciated Paul's talents at the mound. as the power couple is seen complementing each other in their respective sporting domains.

Against the Redbirds, Paul Skenes pitched three innings, gave up zero runs on one hit and struck out six hitters, making a case for himself to get the nod towards the Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen this season.

