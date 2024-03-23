WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne sparkles in dance-off against Savannah Bananas' Jackson Olson

Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect and ace pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne recently took to TikTok to post a dance-off against a Savannah Bananas ballplayer and a TikTok sensation himself, Jackson Olson. In the video, both Olivia and Jackson take turns dancing to a track with similar moves, enthralling their audience with the funny antics of the video.

Olivia Dunne is gearing up for her final appearance in the NCAA gymnastics championships with the LSU Tigers. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is trying to impress the Pirates bullpen ahead of the opening day of the 2024 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he was told that he was dropped from the opening day roster with Pittsburgh, the 21-year-old is trying to earn his way back on the roster for the 2024 season.

This was a one-off collaboration between Olivia Dunne and Jackson Olson. The Savannah Bananas ballplayers have been busy as the Bananas are touring various ballparks in America to play some exhibition games and enthrall the crowd with their amazing skills and talents both on and off the field.

Dunne is also a social media star and one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes in NCAA history. Her record NIL deals have seen her earn over $3.3 million last year, whereas Paul Skenes is not far off, as he signed a $9.6 million onboarding deal with the Pirates after getting picked as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, completed her final appearance at home with grace for the LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne completed her last appearance at home with the LSU Tigers before she embarks to take part in her final NCAA gymnastics championships, scheduled to begin in April in Nashville, Tennessee. Dunne scored an overall 9.8 in the team event against the North Carolina Tar Heels as the audience cheered her on, appreciating all her hard work for the Tigers.

An emotional Livvy embraced her teammates as the team included five graduating seniors, including Olivia Dunne. Her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, couldn't attend her meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 15 since he was busy trying to make his case to get involved with the Pittsburgh Pirates roster ahead of the opening day.

But as things stand, Paul Skenes has been omitted from the Pirates roster for the opening day but he has still been impressing in spring this year. Livvy Dunne will have another year to play with the Tigers should she utilize the one-year extension that the NCAA offered to those collegiate athletes who were affected by the pandemic year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.