WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals hearts with a 'mustache' at PNC Park

On Saturday, Paul Skenes and his girlfriend traveled to PNC Park from Indianapolis for Skenes' debut against the Chicago Cubs. This was a big moment for the couple who were waiting for it for a while.

At PNC Park, when Skenes was on the mound pitching against the Cubs, Dunne was in the suits with a customized jacket to cheer for her partner. Her emotions was in full display as she credited Skenes' hard work for his major league debut.

After the game, Dunne met Skenes on the diamond and used the moment in her latest TikTok video. She presented two versions of herself: one without the 'mustache' (a mirror selfie) and one with 'the mustache' (her with Paul Skenes sharing a cute moment on the field).

Until the fourth innings, everything was going as expected for Skenes, who gave a flurry of hits to start the fifth.

He was pulled off before he could retire any hitter in the fifth. Skenes ended his debut with four innings of work, earning three runs, but the Pirates eked out a 10-9 win.

Olivia Dunne shares Paul Skenes dedication to his craft, resulting in his promotion

While at the suits, it wasn't going to be long before a reporter from the broadcast team came in to interview Olivia Dunne.

The gymnast, who is a popular social media personality apart from being an NCAA champion with the LSU Tigers, noted how hard Skenes has worked to reach the major league mound.

"I have so many amazing memories with him, but I know how hard he’s worked for this moment.

"All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is. This is probably one of my favorite moments I’ve ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I’m just so proud," Dunne said.

When asked to compare competing herself and rather watching Skenes on the mound, she chose the latter as being a more nerve-racking moment.

"I always say it's way harder to be the person in the stands watching because I'm not in control," she added.

Now with Paul Skenes completing his first start, expect Dunne to be a regular presence at PNC Park for more such heartfelt moments.

