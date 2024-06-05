WATCH: Paul Skenes strikes out Shohei Ohtani with three triple-digit fastballs

Paul Skenes is for real! The first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has been electric for the Pittsburgh Pirates since being called up in May. The flamethrower has lived up to the massive hype placed on him after being taken with the top pick.

"A matchup you don't want to miss. Paul Skenes and the @Pirates host Shohei Ohtani and the @Dodgers in Pittsburgh TONIGHT at 6:40 PM on @MLBNetwork" - @MLB

Well, for any fans or experts who still had their doubts regarding whether or not Skenes is legit, he may have answered those questions. On Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the most anticipated matchups of the month.

Skenes sent a message to the rest of the league by making quick work of arguably the best player in the MLB. During the first showdown between Skenes and Ohtani on Wednesday night, the rookie pitching sensation made light work of the two-time MVP.

"101, 100, 101. Paul Skenes came with some SERIOUS heat for Shohei Ohtani (Via:@PitchingNinja)" - @FoulTerritoryTV

Skenes used his electric arm to make quick work of Shohei Ohtani, striking out the superstar on three straight pitches. These were not normal pitches, however, as the Pittsburgh Pirates phenom brought the heat to Ohtani, striking him out on three straight triple-digit fastballs. Skenes also added a strikeout of Mookie Betts to kick off the 1st inning.

Paul Skenes has lived up to his superstar billing so far in the MLB

Being selected with the first overall pick in any draft comes with immense pressure. However, the former LSU pitcher had an extra level of pressure on him as he drew a nearly historic comparison coming into the league. As Skenes worked his way to the majors, he was bombarded with constant comparisons to Washington Nationals legend Stephen Strasburg.

Arguably one of the most hyped pitching prospects in history, Stephen Strasburg delivered one of the greatest MLB debuts in history. During his Washington Nationals debut, Strasburg pitched seven innings, allowing two runs with no walks and 14 strikeouts.

Since being called up to the MLB, Skenes has been able to deliver on his sky-high potential. Entering Wednesday's matchup against the Dodgers, Skenes had posted a 2-0 record with a 2.45 ERA, 0.909 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 22.0 innings of work. If Paul Skenes' strikeout of Shohei Ohtani is any indication, the sky may truly be the limit for the Pirates' top prospect.

