Watch: Philadelphia Phillies fan launches New York Mets fan's phone into the ballpark, Twitter fans have a split reaction to it

The Philadelphia Phillies faced their rival New York Mets on April 13th, and the match witnessed plenty of drama.

With the Phillies behind 2-0 in the ninth inning, a Mets supporter taunted Phillies fans in the outfield stands of Philadelphia's home Citizen's Bank Park. He can be seen putting up his phone on camera to film the Phillies' last out while yelling and waving at the crowd.

The Mets fan raced up the row, photographing the dejected expressions on the faces of Philly fans. When one of the home fans had had enough, he grabbed the man's phone and hurled it down onto the field.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports A Philadelphia Phillies fan tossed a Mets fan's phone onto the field in a fit of rage during a game earlier this week. tmz.com/2022/04/14/phi… A Philadelphia Phillies fan tossed a Mets fan's phone onto the field in a fit of rage during a game earlier this week. tmz.com/2022/04/14/phi…

The Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets game clip went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from Twitter users.

Here's a Twitter user who expressed how the whole incident was embarrassing.

Steven Schwartzstein @steinunofficial @CrossingBroad Love my hometown Phillies but that’s embarrassing. I don’t care what the Mets fan did short of throwing a punch. @CrossingBroad Love my hometown Phillies but that’s embarrassing. I don’t care what the Mets fan did short of throwing a punch.

On the other hand, another Twitterati feels that there was no other way for the Philadelphia Phillies fan to respond.

HardenFTW @mpasq15 @JonHeyman Wait so Mets fan taunts phillies fan with a phone in his face taking a video. Said fan grabs phone and throws it and that's crazy? Is there any other way to respond? @JonHeyman Wait so Mets fan taunts phillies fan with a phone in his face taking a video. Said fan grabs phone and throws it and that's crazy? Is there any other way to respond?

Patrick Sudol, another Twitter user, feels the act by the Philadelphia Phillies fan is just not justified.

Patrick Sudol @PatrickSudol @joeydilks43



Whatever the Mets fan doing doesn't justify violence or this skullduggery we saw from this Phillies fan. @SportsRadioWIP Right, the Mets fan chose violence by **checks notes** ....having his phone out.Whatever the Mets fan doing doesn't justify violence or this skullduggery we saw from this Phillies fan. @joeydilks43 @SportsRadioWIP Right, the Mets fan chose violence by **checks notes** ....having his phone out.Whatever the Mets fan doing doesn't justify violence or this skullduggery we saw from this Phillies fan.

Chris feels that he would have done the same as the Phillies fan did.

Chris @chrisjon76 @chrisZerfass @j_goldss Yea. If that dudes camera was in my face, I’d do the same. That Phillies fan went from almost being a Mets Twitter Star to Phillies Twitter famous. @chrisZerfass @j_goldss Yea. If that dudes camera was in my face, I’d do the same. That Phillies fan went from almost being a Mets Twitter Star to Phillies Twitter famous.

Dennis Daly feels a lack of respect for personal property is unconscionable.

Dennis Daly ddaly9@gmail.com @nikijack @WheelinGreg @SportsRadioWIP Horrible. Condoning the Phillies fan lack of respect for personal property is unconscionable. Personally how I would have handled that situation would have been to leave his phone neatly on his seat. Respect. Meanwhile I would have fliped him over the rail onto the field below. @WheelinGreg @SportsRadioWIP Horrible. Condoning the Phillies fan lack of respect for personal property is unconscionable. Personally how I would have handled that situation would have been to leave his phone neatly on his seat. Respect. Meanwhile I would have fliped him over the rail onto the field below.

Another Twitter user feels that the Phillies fan was simply lame.

Barstool Philly sarcastically posted on Twitter that the name of the Phillies fan who threw the Mets fan's phone should be added to the Philly Fan Hall Of Fame.

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly Adding the guy who threw the Mets fan’s phone to the Philly Fan Hall of Fame



(via ig: andyrewfurie)

Adding the guy who threw the Mets fan’s phone to the Philly Fan Hall of Fame(via ig: andyrewfurie)https://t.co/eETAPF93Nf

Michael MacFarlane posted on Twitter that the Phillies fan should be banned from the games because there's no place for nuisance in Baseball.

Michael MacFarlane @mjmacf @CrossingBroad The Phillies fan should be banned from games. That crap has no place in baseball @CrossingBroad The Phillies fan should be banned from games. That crap has no place in baseball

The New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6. With this win, the Mets improved to 5-2. The Phillies now have a 3-3 record.

When is the next match between Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets?

The next match between the Phillies and New York Mets is on April 29 at Citi Field.

