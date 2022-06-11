Watch: Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins blasts a home run in the first inning as the team looks to extend 7-game winning streak

The Philadelphia Phillies have won their last seven games coming into tonight's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rhys Hoskins started things off for the Phillies tonight by blasting a home run to center field.

This was Hoskins' 10th home run of the season and his third home run in his last 10 games. Hoskins is now batting .224 with 28 RBIs and an OPS of .726.

"Rhys Hoskins homers. It's his 10th of the season, and his third in his last 10 games. Entered tonight with an .802 OPS in his last nine games." - Todd Zolecki

Hoskins is a key piece for the Phillies in their hopes of getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Shortly after the Hoskins' blast, Kyle Schwarber hit his 16th home run of the season in the second inning, tying the National League lead.

The Phillies are on a roll and look like the team many picked to win the NL East this season.

Philadelphia Phillies red-hot since manager change

The Phillies have been on a seven-game win streak since they fired manager Joe Girardi, and it appears that the firing must have awakened the team from their abysmal start to the season.

In their last six games, the Philadelphia Phillies have averaged 7.5 runs per game and have only given up 2.16 runs per game. The team is currently only one game under .500 after being as many as eight games below .500 at one point this seaason.

The Phillies are nine games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, but have found themselves back in the wild card race.

Bryce Harper has been red-hot as of late. Yesterday, Harper blasted a home run off the Milwaukee Brewers scoreboard in center field.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis That’s five homers in six games this month for Bryce Harper. This one off the damn scoreboard. That’s five homers in six games this month for Bryce Harper. This one off the damn scoreboard. https://t.co/km4wnhZ9FE

"That's five homers in six games this month for Bryce Harper. This one off the damn scoreboard." - Jared Carrabis

Harper has 15 home runs on the season, and that is good enough for second in the National League. Tied with him is teammate Kyle Schwarber, who also blasted his 15th of the season yesterday afternoon.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Kyle from Waltham casually a homer away from the NL lead. Kyle from Waltham casually a homer away from the NL lead. https://t.co/B0yu8o453k

"Kyle from Waltham casually a homer away from the NL lead." - Jared Carrabis

The Phillies seem to be clicking on all cylinders, as not only has their offense been excellent by averaging 7.5 runs per game in their last six games, but their pitching has been solid as well by posting a 2.16 ERA in the same time frame.

The Phillies continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend with Saturday's game scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

