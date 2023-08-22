WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper pulls off incredible inside the park home run against San Francisco Giants

Bryce Harper has done nothing but impress since he returned from Tommy John surgery, and that continued with an inside the park home run. This incredible play is outside of Harper's wheelhouse, who is usually known for power over speed. This play showed a good mix of both as the Philadelphia Phillies star extended his teams lead.

The Phillies shared a video of the incredible play, capped off by an amazing celebratory pose from Harper.

"HE ON X GAMES MODE"

The hit took a crazy bounce the centerfielder could not have anticipated, but he likely drew an error on his inability to pick up the ball. Philadelphia Phillies fans in the stadium deserve an assist for going crazy, likely amping up the pressure.

Since coming back from surgery earlier than anybody expected, Harper has been the offensive juggernaut the team needed. His batting average of .292 and on-base percentage of .385 are both great. The only area he is still lacking is his power swing, having only nine home runs that went over the fence. Adding one that didn't cross the yellow line has to be a great feeling.

If you're thinking that it feels like there have been a lot of inside the park home runs recently, you're right. Codify Baseball on Twitter pointed out that the majority of little league home runs from this season came in the last week.

"This is crazy! There have been 5 inside-the-park home runs in MLB games all season and 4 of them have been hit since last Monday!" - Codify Baseball

This play will be in all of Bryce Harper's career highlights, with the shrug celebration potentially becoming iconic.

The Philadelphia Phillies need Bryce Harper to keep playing like this down the stretch

The Phillies have the unfortunate role of playing in the National League East, where the Atlanta Braves dominate. Winning the division is a near impossiblity, so the Phillies need to get into the MLB postseason in a Wildcard spot. Which is exactly what they did last season, where they went on a run to the World Series.

That run was fueled by Bryce Harper playing like the best baseball player on the planet. For the Phillies to reach those heights again, they need Harper to be in that rare form. It seemed impossible, but now he is making the impossible look routine.