Watch: Philadelphia Phillies third baseman cuts himself after slamming a bat in frustration against the Los Angeles Angels

The Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series over the weekend.

Both teams were equally frustrated before the series started as the Phillies floundered in their own division and had just recently dismissed skipper Joe Girardi.

The Angels, on the other hand, were on an eight-game losing skid and were just recently swept by the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The opening game of this particular series, and the first for the Girardi-less Phillies, was a 10-0 demolition of the struggling Angels. In the second game of the series that concluded earlier, the Phillies beat the Angels again, this time with a score of 7-2. Not everyone, though, was celebrating.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was on a rut, and understandably unleashed his frustration on the bat holder.

Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies tried to smash the bat in a game against the Los Angeles Angels

Coming into the game, Bohm was on a 1-for-24 cold spell. Despite the Phillies having the time of their lives after the sacking of manager Joe Girardi, the third baseman still can't seem to find his form.

The cold streak led to the young third baseman smashing the knob of the bat on the bat rack of the Phillies dugout. On his final hit, however, the end of the bat struck him in the neck which left him bloodied.

Bohm struck out early in the game against Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen. He ended the game by going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts that extended his skid to 1-for-28.

The Philadelphia Phillies won the match 7-2 and are undefeated since the departure of their club manager. Zack Wheeler was credited with the win while Michael Lorenzen was handed the loss. The Angels have now lost then straight games and are in danger of surrendering the runner-up spot to the Texas Rangers.

Philadelphia improved to 24-27 while the Los Angeles Angels fell to 27-27. The teams will play their series-ender later. After the matchup, the Phillies travel to Milwaukee to face the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers while the Los Angeles Angels head home to Anaheim to host the Boston Red Sox for a four-game affair.

