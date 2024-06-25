WATCH: Phillies defense executes incredible triple play to retire the Tigers at the bottom of the third inning

After winning their previous two series, the Philadelphia Phillies opened a new three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Comerica Park. The Phillies, who had just defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-1 and 4-1, started the game strongly.

They took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but the highlight came in the third when their defense executed a 1-3-5 triple play. Tigers’ Matt Vierling hit a line drive that pitcher Aaron Nola caught.

Nola then threw the ball to first baseman Bryce Harper, who tagged out Tigers catcher Carson Kelly. Harper quickly threw the ball to third baseman Alec Bohm, who tagged out shortstop Zach McKinstry who was trying to score a run after Vierling’s hit.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is the clip of the moment shared by the Phillies on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

This 1-3-5 triple play hadn't been seen in Major League Baseball for almost 95 years. The last time it occurred was on July 11, 1929, when the Detroit Tigers turned it against the Boston Red Sox, according to Baseball Almanac.

Phillies excelled offensively and defensively, winning 8-1 against the Tigers

The Philadelphia Phillies took an early lead with Bryce Harper’s two-run double and Alec Bohm’s two-run homer. In the fifth inning, the Tigers’ Carson Kelly brought in a run with a single.

In the sixth inning, Bryce Harper hit a 374-foot home run, his 19th of the season, scoring three runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm added to the score with an RBI double in the eighth inning, setting the final score of 8-1 and securing the Phillies' victory.

Their offense recorded 15 hits on 43 at-bats, scoring eight runs batted in (RBIs) with three walks and 17 strikeouts. The Phillies' pitching staff showcased its prowess by allowing only one run on seven hits without issuing any walks and recording eight strikeouts.

Aaron Nola pitched seven innings, giving up one run on six hits with six strikeouts. After him, Michael Mercado and Orion Kerkering took the mound and continued their strong outing.

The Phillies are leading the NL East with 52 wins and 26 losses. They will face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park in the second game of their three-game series.