Watch: Philly Phanatic knocks out a fan with a monster jab; professional boxer Jaron Ennis approves

The Philly Phanatic is one of the most recognizable mascots in baseball and has been known to play a few tricks from time to time. In last night's Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game, the beloved mascot threw a massive punch at a Dodgers fan prior to the game's start.

"The Philly Phanatic absolutely rocked this dude"-@Jomboy Media

This is not the first, and it definitely will not be the last, time the Philly Phanatic pulls off a hilarious stunt like this. Mascots are always fun entertainment for fans, and this definitely entertained the crowd!

Flashback: Philly Phanatic gets beat up by fomer Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda

Tommy Lasorda, the long-time Dodgers manager, was known for having a temper, and he displayed it in front of thousands of fans on August 28, 1988, at Veteran's Stadium in Philadelphia. The Phanatic was taunting the Dodgers manager, and Lasorda took exception to the mocking.

The Phanatic got absolutely pummeled by Lasorda, and it was certainly a fun moment for fans at the game and watching on TV. Another time, Lasorda made the Montreal Expos mascot get ejected after the mascot continued to harrass the Dodgers dugout.

This has to be the first and only time a mascot has gotten ejected by an opposing manager. Truly a hilarious moment to watch.

Philadelphia Phillies continue to struggle

The Philadelphia Phillies have struggled mightily to start the season and currently have a record below .500 at 18-21. This is 7.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.

The Phillies' biggest issue has been relief pitching as they have blown many key leads that have drastically changed the outlook on their season.

The Phillies need to turn things around soon because they do have an opportunity to gain ground on the Mets, with both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom being out until, at least, July.

Last night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Phillies by a score of 4 to 1. The Phillies bats went cold last night as their first run did not come until the ninth inning of the game.

The Dodgers and Phillies continue their weekend series today with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

