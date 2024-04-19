WATCH: Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes sees dozens of fans waiting for autographs following impressive MiLB start

Although he has yet to make his MLB debut, Paul Skenes has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young players in baseball.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' top pitching prospect has been turning heads all season with his incredible pitching performances with the Indianapolis Indians in Triple-A. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Paul Skenes delivered another 8 Ks in 3.1 IP tonight!" - @MLB

On Thursday night, Skenes was at it again, lighting up the radar in one of his most impressive performances to date. Over 3.1 innings, Skenes racked up eight strikeouts. Many of his pitches were in triple digits, which only adds to the excitement around the budding Pittsburgh Pirates star.

Although Skenes' performance made noise across the league, what transpired after the game was even more impressive. The first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft waited around after the game to be met by dozens of fans hoping to see the top pitching prospect.

Expand Tweet

"This line for Paul Skenes autographs after his start last night went up to the concourse. He stayed to meet everyone on line. @jack_mcmullen11) - @MLB

It would be easy for an athlete with the superstar trajectory of Paul Skenes to dismiss their fans and focus solely on themselves, but this was not the case. The young starting pitcher showed great appreciation for everyone who waited around after the game to secure an autograph or photo with the 21-year-old.

Through 12.2 innings at Triple-A this year, the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect has been excellent, proving why the club was so high on him entering the 2023 MLB Draft.

Skenes has only allowed five hits, while also maintaining his 0.00 ERA. He has also racked up an unfathomable 27 strikeouts.

Paul Skenes autographed cards are one of the most sought-after among collectors

Baseball cards have made a triumphant return to the forefront of sports collecting. Although it has always been relevant, it appears that thanks to social media, card collecting might be bigger than ever.

Autographed rookie cards tend to be the most sought-after, with the likes of Skenes, Elly De La Cruz and Jackson Holliday being some of the most valuable. Currently, on eBay, autographed Skenes cards range from $99-9,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback