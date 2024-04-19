  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes sees dozens of fans waiting for autographs following impressive MiLB start

WATCH: Pirates' top prospect Paul Skenes sees dozens of fans waiting for autographs following impressive MiLB start

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Apr 23, 2024 20:02 GMT
Paul Skenes was viewed siging dozens of autographs following his latest minor league start
Paul Skenes was viewed siging dozens of autographs following his latest minor league start

Although he has yet to make his MLB debut, Paul Skenes has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young players in baseball.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' top pitching prospect has been turning heads all season with his incredible pitching performances with the Indianapolis Indians in Triple-A. Here's the video:

also-read-trending Trending
"Paul Skenes delivered another 8 Ks in 3.1 IP tonight!" - @MLB

On Thursday night, Skenes was at it again, lighting up the radar in one of his most impressive performances to date. Over 3.1 innings, Skenes racked up eight strikeouts. Many of his pitches were in triple digits, which only adds to the excitement around the budding Pittsburgh Pirates star.

Although Skenes' performance made noise across the league, what transpired after the game was even more impressive. The first-overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft waited around after the game to be met by dozens of fans hoping to see the top pitching prospect.

"This line for Paul Skenes autographs after his start last night went up to the concourse. He stayed to meet everyone on line. @jack_mcmullen11) - @MLB

It would be easy for an athlete with the superstar trajectory of Paul Skenes to dismiss their fans and focus solely on themselves, but this was not the case. The young starting pitcher showed great appreciation for everyone who waited around after the game to secure an autograph or photo with the 21-year-old.

Through 12.2 innings at Triple-A this year, the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect has been excellent, proving why the club was so high on him entering the 2023 MLB Draft.

Skenes has only allowed five hits, while also maintaining his 0.00 ERA. He has also racked up an unfathomable 27 strikeouts.

Paul Skenes autographed cards are one of the most sought-after among collectors

Baseball cards have made a triumphant return to the forefront of sports collecting. Although it has always been relevant, it appears that thanks to social media, card collecting might be bigger than ever.

Autographed rookie cards tend to be the most sought-after, with the likes of Skenes, Elly De La Cruz and Jackson Holliday being some of the most valuable. Currently, on eBay, autographed Skenes cards range from $99-9,000.

Quick Links

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी