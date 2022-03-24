WATCH: Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel hits homerun before leaving ballpark for birth of daughter

The Pittsburgh Pirates proved on Monday why timing is everything in baseball. Whether it is a baserunner choosing in a split-second to break for second base on a steal attempt, an outfielder choosing to dive for a sinking line drive, or a hitter choosing to drop a bunt to surprise the third baseman for a base hit, timing is an integral part of America’s pastime. However, good timing is not relegated to the baseball diamond, as Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly found out in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ben Gamel was taking his final at-bat before leaving to be with his wife, who's due to give birth to their first child. He homered on his way out.

"Ben Gamel was taking his final at-bat before leaving to be with his wife, who's due to give birth to their first child. He homered on his way out." - @ MLB

While being interviewed by the broadcasting crew, Kelly briefly interrupted to let the audience know that outfielder Ben Gamel would be leaving the game after the at-bat concluded. Kelly went on to clarify that Gamel and his wife Lauren Gamel were expecting their first child that day, and Ben would depart the Pittsburgh Pirates temporarily to be a part of the special moment. As Kelly was communicating that, Gamel smashed a 98 mph fastball for an opposite field home run. After the home run, Gamel reportedly rushed into the clubhouse to pack his items and ventured off to be with his wife and soon-to-be-born daughter.

Ben Gamel on his home run, hit hours before the birth of his daughter, Delilah Marie: "Always feels good to hit homers. But it's a little more special today, for sure."

"Ben Gamel on his home run, hit hours before the birth of his daughter, Delilah Marie: 'Always feels good to hit homers. But it’s a little more special today, for sure.'" - @ Jason Mackey

It was nice moment for a Pittsburgh Pirates team that had a terrible season last year.

The Pirates eclipsed 100 losses last season with a 61-101 record as the team has had only one winning season in the last six years. There were a couple of bright spots with Bryan Reynolds asserting himself as one of the game’s best young center fielders, after posting a .912 OPS for the team through 159 games. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes flashed potential with an ability to get on base with regularity in his short exposure to Major League Baseball pitching. However, there was a reason the Pirates had the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft in 2021 and will be picking fourth in the draft this year.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins

While the Pirates don’t seem that far removed from a 2015 season that saw the team almost reach 100 wins, the team is very far away from the roster that included Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte, Gerrit Cole, and A.J. Burnett. In the meantime, Pirates fans should enjoy the feel-good moments like the ones provided by Ben Gamel and Don Kelly. There don't seem to be many in store for the ballclub this year.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

