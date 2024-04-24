WATCH: Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen plays catch with sons before game against Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen is a huge family man. The veteran outfielder and his wife, Maria, just welcomed their fourth child, named Italia, who was born in March.

The couple now has an even split of two girls and two boys. McCutchen was seen with his two sons, Steel and Armani, ahead of Pittsburgh's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

McCutchen brought his sons to the field for pregame warmups and was in full coach-mode. He was spotted throwing his boys some grounders and popups, and they looked to be having the time of their lives.

From his kids to young fans who come to the ballpark to watch him, McCutchen is often seen taking time out of his schedule to interact with youngsters. He is a true role model in this league.

Pittsburgh Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen recently shared a special moment with a young fan

Nearly two weeks ago, Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen his 300th career home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a special moment for the slugger and he wanted to keep their ball to add to his collection.

A young fan had gotten the ball, and McCutchen met with the young fan after the game. Instead of thanking him for bringing the ball and giving him an autograph, McCutchen took the time to speak with the young fan for a few minutes.

The two looked for the spot on the ball where McCutchen made contact. McCutchen even told the young fan that he would remember his name forever.

Few players in this league carry themselves as well as McCutchen does, both on and off the field. He will forever be remembered as a great role model for Pittsburgh and Major League Baseball.

