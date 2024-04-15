WATCH: Rafael Devers and Tyler O'Neill endure frightening collision as Red Sox 3B makes catch on scary pop fly

Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers are both very important to the Boston Red Sox success this season. Right now, O'Neill is the MLB's leading home run hitter, while Devers is one of their best and most expensive players on payroll. To see them colliding into one another is a scary sight for fans.

That's exactly what happened during their Jackie Robinson Day matinee. A fly ball carried out to shallow left field, with the two players and another converging there to try and make the play.

Devers ended up catching the ball, but O'Neill collided into his back and knocked his wrist along with it. He immediately grabbed his arm as Devers fell to the ground. The out was made, but it may have cost the team dearly.

It also ended up largely being for nothing, as the team fell to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 6-0. That one out likely didn't make much of a difference on things, but it could have an impact moving forward.

Boston Red Sox fall in key game for AL East standings

The Boston Red Sox can ill-afford to lose many games. That is generally true of all MLB teams, but especially ones who are in very good divisions that should have tight division races.

The Boston Red Sox fell to 9-8 today

For example, the AL East very well might have four playoff teams in it. The Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles made it last year, and the New York Yankees are much improved and leading the pack so far.

That makes it difficult to swallow any losses in this race, even if the Red Sox are still above .500. That record only puts them in fourth by a half game, so it's not an ideal situation.

This team is better than many expected coming off of their last-place finish in 2023 and the rash of injuries they've sustained, but this loss bumps them down a little bit in what's shaping up to be an intense race.

