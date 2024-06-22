WATCH: Rays slugger Amed Rosario leaves game early after taking 100 mph fastball to the head

Amed Rosario and the Tampa Bay Rays met up with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday for the second game of their three-game series. Tampa Bay took Game 1 in dominating fashion and was looking to do the same in Game 2.

However, they will have to do that without Rosario. That's because he was taken out of the ballgame after getting hit with a 100 mph fastball that slipped out of the hand of Jared Jones.

Luckily, the ball seemed to deflect off the flap of his helmet, preventing further injury. Although he was shaken up, he could leave the game on his own.

Rosario was the second batter who was plunked during that first inning. Jones also hit Brandon Lowe, which is surprising because control has not been an issue for the young hard-throwing righty.

Amed Rosario has been a sparkplug for the Rays this season

During the winter, Amed Rosario signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Rays following a year with the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers. While it's not the flashiest of signings, Rosario has been stellar for the team.

He has played a handful of positions to help the club out, including right field, second base, shortstop, third and DH. He has helped manager Kevin Cash give guys days off when needed.

Across 59 games, Rosario is hitting .301/.323/.416, with two home runs and 24 runs batted in. Alongside guys like Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz, he has stepped up as a leader.

Hopefully, Rosario can get back in the lineup immediately. With the uninspiring start Tampa Bay has had so far, they need him if they wish to try and close the gap in the AL East.