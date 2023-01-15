WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. hits major life milestone in adorable new video

Ronald Acuna Jr. is an MLB superstar and one of the best and brightest young talents in the game. On Friday night, however, he was just a man asking one of the biggest questions of his life.

He and his longtime girlfriend Maria Laborde were at a private dinner with some friends and family when Acuna got down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

With nervous smiles on his face and cheering from the friends and family in attendance, she happily agreed before embracing her now-fiancè in love. It appears that the couple couldn't be happier.

They have not yet set a date or released any details as they just got engaged two days ago. Acuna will have a lot on his mind with the 2023 season and trying to get the Atlanta Braves back to the promised land as well as planning and attending a wedding.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2022 stats and 2023 projections

2023 could be a very big year for Ronald Acuna Jr., especially if he and Laborde decide to officially tie the knot. Regardless, it's a big year for the Braves. With all the talent they've added, they have a good chance of making it back to the World Series.

Acuna had a bit of a down year last season, posting career lows in a lot of categories. He recorded just 2.2 fWAR and a 114 wRC+. He also had a career-low .148 ISO (isolated power metric). He also only played in 119 games due to some injury issues.

Can Ronald Acuna Jr. bounce back this season?

The Braves still won the division and 101 games, but they'll need the old Acuna if they want to win it all again.

Fortunately, the Fangraphs projections model believes he'll return to form. The most conservative projection still sees him accumulating 4.6 fWAR (5.4 on the most) and a 133 wRC+.

If healthy, Acuna is one of the best and most electric players in baseball. If he can remain at that level and healthy for a full season, there's no reason he can't challenge for an NL MVP award.

