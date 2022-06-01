Watch: San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada makes a spectacular catch against the Philadelphia Phillies

After a challenging few weeks, the San Francisco Giants are clawing their way back little-by-little in the National League West standings. They've now won three straight games and have a 27-21 record.

In their most recent game against the Philadelphia Phillies in which they won 7-4 as the road team, infielder Thairo Estrada produced a defensive gem worth multiple replays.

With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, one man on base, and both teams yet to score in the game, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm slashed a liner to shallow right-center field. Estrada paddled back and made a spectacular leap while fading away to get the final out of the inning.

The Giants would outlast the Phillies in the contest that went into extra-innings. Both teams scored one run apiece in the tenth inning that sent it to the eleventh inning wherein Donovan Walton's double drove in Joey Bart for the go-ahead run and Joc Pederson tacked on the lead when he blasted a two-run homer.

The win was given to Jose Alvarez while the loss was attributed to Andrew Bellatti. The Philadelphia Phillies have now lost five straight and are 12.5 games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

San Francisco Giants' June Outlook

Will June be the month that the Giants reclaim the lead in the National League West? Not quite. However, they should fare better as they have a lighter schedule and will generally face more inferior teams during the month.

After their series against the Phillies, they will travel to the Sunshine State to face the Marlins, return to the West Coast to host the Colorado Rockies, and will face their division rivals and NL West leaders the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 10. This will be the most crucial series for the San Francisco Giants for June.

The homestand continues as they host the struggling Kansas City Royals for interleague play before the Giants head on to Pittsburgh and then Atlanta afterwards. The Giants will finish the month at home hosting the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers.

The San Francisco Giants should theoretically win at least two-thirds of their games this month, facing off against inferior opposition. They should look to ride the hot-hand of Joc Pederson, who has smashed five homers and driven in 15 RBIs while batting .478 in the past week. It's a welcome sign that someone in the outfield is producing for the Giants with Steven Duggar, Austin Slater, and LaMonte Wade Jr. still out with injuries.

