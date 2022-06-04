Watch: San Francisco Giants slugger Mike Yastrzemski crushes a three-run shot 

The matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins feature two teams going in drastically different directions. The San Francisco Giants have embraced methods of unconventional management, from the hiring of the quirky Gabe Kapler to serve as skipper for the club to the implementation of a very analytically-oriented front office. The unorthodox thinking led to the San Francisco Giants leading Major League Baseball with 107 wins in the 2021 campaign. The Miami Marlins are in the midst of a bit of turmoil, as Derek Jeter left his role as co-owner and club resident prior to the commencement of the 2022 campaign due to his belief the club wasn't fully committed to building a winning roster.

"YAZ LAUNCHES A THREE-RUN BLAST" - SF Giants on NBCS Twitter

In this matchup, San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski brought his hammer.

Mike Yastrzemski crushed a massive three-run home run for the San Francisco Giants

It was a long road for Mike Yastrzemski to experience success at the Major League level. The grandson of legendary Boston Red Sox outfielder Carl Yastrzemski, Mike was a 13th-round pick in the 2013 Major League Baseball Amateur Player Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. Through six years in the Orioles minor league system, Yastrzemski was fairly pedestrian, which prompted him to be traded to San Francisco for a minor league pitcher named Tyler Herb. Upon arriving at the Giants organization, a metaphorical switch flipped in Yastrzemski's mind as he mashed his way to a .676 slugging percentage in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League (the AAA league for the club).

"The Giants storm out to a commanding lead thanks to Mike Yastrzemski's three-run homer in the top of the second. Giants 5, Marlins 0" - Baseball Today Twitter

Although Yastrzemski entered the league at the age of 28, he made up for lost time. He was the third-fastest Giant to reach his first 30 home runs in franchise history. He established himself as a pivotal part of the Giants roster. He is also looking to recreate a 2020 season that saw him produce an OPS of .968.

Yastrzemski is the Giants' most dependable hitter this season, and if the team wants to have any hope of holding on to its National League West crown, Yastrzemski will need to be firing on all cylinders, if he wants to help lead the Giants back to prominence.

