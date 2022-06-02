Watch: San Francisco Giants utility player smashes a deep home run against the Philadelphia Phillies 

The San Francisco Giants clashed against the Philadelphia Phillies last night in Philly. The Giants narrowly lost the game by a single run to the Phillies, who claimed the 6-5 victory. This pushed Philadelphia's record to 22-29 and halted the three-game win streak of the Giants, putting their record at 27-22.

In the top of the sixth inning, San Francisco rallied for a five-run inning after going down early, 0-2. An RBI double was initiated by Jason Vosler followed by an RBI single by Tommy La Stella.

The Giants' sixth-inning barrage was capped off by utility man Wilmer Flores, who blasted a three-run homer to left field. It was Flores' sixth homer of the campaign and pushed his RBI tally to 30.

Flores now has a slash line of .255/.311/.430 with an OPS of .741. That would be the Giants' last score of the night as the Phillies would come back with a four-run surge later in the inning to win the game by one run.

The Philadelphia Phillies outlasted the San Francisco Giants

Heading into the game, the San Francisco Giants had all the momentum in the world as they were on a three-game win streak. They had outdueled the Phillies in the past two games with scores of 7-4 and 5-4 despite being the road team.

The pressure was on the Phillies to snatch at least one game of the three-game series — and they delivered.They were slowly sinking in the National League East standings but somehow found a lifeline in this game.

It was a tight contest between aces Carlos Rodon of the Giants and Aaron Nola of the Phillies through five innings. Rodon issued only one earned run in five innings of work while Nola was immaculate before being lit up by the Giants in the sixth.

The visitors established a 5-2 lead during the sixth inning. Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia was sent to the mound to replace Rodon, but in a cruel turn of events, surrendered four runs to the Phillies. Garcia had not given up a run through 17 innings of work this season until last night. No further runs were scored in the game as both bullpens performed solidly throughout the evening.

The win was given to Aaron Nola, his third of the year. The loss was handed to Jarlin Garcia. Cody Knebel, on the other hand, was awarded the save. The San Francisco Giants will now head to Florida to face the Miami Marlins. The Phillies, meanwhile, will get a day of rest before hosting the Los Angeles Angels.

