WATCH: Savannah Bananas' David Meadows pulls off unreal barehanded backflip catch

A few weeks ago, Savannah Bananas outfielder David Meadows completed an unreal backflip catch against the Party Animals at Minute Maid Park. However, in a recent video, he upped himself for another backflip catch, this time doing it barehanded.

The video of the play was uploaded on the team's Instagram handle, which has attracted surprised reactions from fans. Here's the video:

Savannah Bananas and Party Animals are part of the Banana Ball League, which plays baseball with a different set of rules. They are a mix of entertainment, sport and cultural vibes, all mixed into one.

Savannah Bananas was founded in 2016, and since then, their popularity has skyrocketed. Previously, these games only used to be held in small ballparks but with the craze of Banana Ball games, they are being held at MLB ballparks.

Celebrities including WWE wrestler John Cena and former New York Yankees player Nick Swisher have also graced the league, and there's an upward trend among people to these games.

Savannah Bananas will play in Fenway Park for the first time

As part of the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour, Savannah Bananas will play at the Boston Red Sox's iconic Fenway Park, Massachusetts, on June 8.

Fans interested in catching the live action can purchase tickets from StubHub and VividSeats. At the moment, the cheapest ticket available is around $180 on StubHub and $215 on VividSeats.

This will be the league's first time playing in Boston. The team's Instagram handle released the schedule of their 2024 World Tour.

Primarily, they play in Grayson Stadium in Savannah, but this time, they are on their biggest tour. It kicked off in February at Tampa Bay's George M. Steinbrenner Field, followed by stops at Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Their future stops include games at iconic stadiums like Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina, Fenway Park in Boston and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Those interested should keep an eye on the official ticket partners, who will release the ticket options soon.

